Ladli Behna Yojana Phase 2: Indore Has Nearly 13,000 Beneficiaries, Tops Division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With over 12,000 beneficiaries coming under the Ladli Behna Yojana from Indore, the city has the highest number of eligible beneficiaries in the division.

The total applications received by the department from the division exceeded 20,000 after which the list of eligible candidates was brought out on August 22 and Indore city has 12,986 of these beneficiaries.

In the second phase of the Yojana, the state has registered 4 lakh 77 thousand women aged 21 to 23 who will be getting Rs 1,000 per month starting from September.

The list also provisions for over one lakh 26 thousand women belonging to tractor-owning families who will get Rs 1,000 every month. The scheme aims to provide economic independence to the women of the state, improving their health and nutrition level and making them self-reliant.

“The department has announced the provisional list and it will be accepting objections or query questions till August 25,” said Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD.

Process for raising objections

Objections regarding the displayed provisional list will be received till August 25 through the portal/app. Apart from this, objections can also be given to the panchayat secretary/ ward in-charge in writing or through CM Helpline 181. The objections received will be entered on the portal/app by the panchayat secretary/ward in-charge.

Disposal of objections

The investigation and disposal of objections received will be done by the objection redressal committee in 5 days. Apart from this, random selection of received applications will be done at the state level and a special scrutiny related to their eligibility can be done.

No of eligible candidates in division

District Eligible candidates Alirajpur 3708 Badwani 8906 Burhanpur 5394 Khargone 9800 Khandwa 7678 Dhar 11876 Jhabua 5334 Indore 12986

