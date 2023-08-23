MP: Farmer Sold Mortgaged Land In Alot Tehsil, Files Complaint | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A man duped a farmer into buying a property mortgaged with bank in Alot tehsil of Ratlam. The said land was mortgaged as the owner failed to clear bank dues of Rs 4.5 lakh.

As per details, Mamta Lalaram Sharma of Arnia had bought about six bighas (survey number 426/1) from Raghu Singh of Bajpur for farming in Kandiya Halke of Alot.

The registry process of the said land was completed at registrar office in Alot on May 9, 2023. As per the victim, seller Raghu Singh of Bajpur had denied any outstanding bank loan on the said property.

After the registry, when the victim applied for a bank loan, she was told that the land was already mortgaged with IDBI Bank (Karadiya Branch) and Rs 4.5 lakh was due. Seeking justice, the victim submitted an application with Alot police station for FIR against the seller.

A few days back, she also approached Alot SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal and demanded action. Registrar Mahesh Kashyap said that registration of land mortgaged with bank could be done under the rules of the Madhya Pradesh Registration Act 1939.

