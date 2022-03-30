Kukshi: Lokayukta unearths Rs 2.15-cr assets in raids on bank manager's properties

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta simultaneously conducted a raid at places belonging to Madhya Pradesh Gramin Vikas bank manager Rajaram Shinde at Kukshi and Manawar villages of Dhar district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per the official announcement, Lokayukta sleuths have so far unearthed both movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 2.15 crore in the raid. Raja Ram Shinde is currently posted in Manawar and the main action of Lokayukta is being done in Manawar village itself. Apart from this, action is also going on in Kukshi.

Officials informed that Raja Ram joined as a clerk in Narmada Jhabua Bank in 1982 and was promoted to manager in Manawar two years ago. As per the Lokayukta report, the legal income of Rajaram from his 40-year job, earning from agricultural land and house rent will stand at around Rs 79 lakh, but the actual value of movable and immovable properties unearthed during the raid is around Rs 2,15,21,600.

Lokayukta DSP Praveen Baghel added that recently, there was a complaint of corruption against Raja Ram. His name also surfaced in the state government's loan waiver scheme for farmers as he allegedly manipulated the data by taking money.

Shinde has two sons. His elder son is a lawyer in Manawar and the younger son is in India Bulls Trading Company in Indore and residing in a rented flat at Manavta Nagar, where the Lokayukta team raid was conducted. There was also a house in Kukshi which was given for rent.

So far, a disproportionate property of Rs 2.15 crore has been received from Raja Ram after excluding the properties of his wife. This includes cars, land, houses and two-wheelers.

Description of disproportionate movable and immovable property

20x50 house in Gayatri Colony, in Kukshi registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde. Market value of the house is around Rs 50 lakh.

House located in Radharaman Colony, Manawar registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde. Two-storey buildings on two plots of 16x50, 16x50, constructed on 4,000 square feet. The estimated market value is around Rs 40,95,600.

32x50 size plot registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde at Radharman Colony in Manavar. The estimated value of the plot is around Rs 30 lakh.

Plot of size 10x50 having market value around Rs one lakh in Gopalpura Road Manawar.

The inventory of material at his Kukshi residence is around Rs 19,53,000

Gold jewellery around Rs 35 lakh, silver jewellery around Rs 1.25 lakh.

Around Rs 15 lakh of fixed deposits in banks

Rs 2.66 lakh in cash recovered in search

Bolero sports vehicle registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde worth Rs six lakh.

New Wagon R car registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde worth Rs 7,00,000.

A motorcycle worth Rs 96,000 registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde

A motorcycle worth Rs 60,000 registered in the name of Rajaram Shinde

Honda company's motorcycle worth Rs 76,000 registered in the name of Rubal Shinde, son of Rajaram

A car worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a safari car of Rs three lakh.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:30 PM IST