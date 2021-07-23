Kukshi: Exams for admissions for class VI and IX on July 31

Kukshi: The examination for admissions to Class VI and IX in the academic session 2021-2022 will be conducted in government educational institutions of the block headquarters on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

In the meet held at the district headquarters, Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Brajeshchandra Pandey, while giving necessary instructions for the smooth conduct of the examination, said that the entrance examination of Class VI will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 am and Class IX examination will be from 2:30 pm to be held from 4:30.

Following the instructions of Covid-19, social distancing should be maintained among the candidates in the examination hall and availability of sanitizer and mask should be ensured at the examination center.

The material related to the examination is to be submitted with School of Excellence on August 2, 2021.

It was told that the admit cards have been downloaded for the entrance examination, the concerned candidates and guardians can get the admit card out of the kiosk center after being informed.

The above information was given by the Block Education Officer and Principal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kukshi Rajesh Kumar Sinha.