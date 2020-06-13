‘Kissing Baba’ impact: 16 babas sent to quarantine centre in MP

To prevent a repeat of Ratlam incident, district administration has rounded up 16 ‘babas’ from different parts of Jaora town in Ratlam district.

The district administration was recently left embarrassed after a ‘baba’ who earned the acronym of ‘kissing baba’, for claiming to treat COVID-19 by kissing hands of infected patient, succumbed to the virus.

'Baba' used to kiss hands of his devotees, leading to the spread of the infection that ultimately took his life.

Owing to the incident, Ratlam, which was racing towards being corona-free, witnessed a sudden spurt in cases. The incident put the hard work of Government Medical College to waste.