Khetia: Election parties leave for panchayat polls

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Polling for the three-tier panchayat election is scheduled to be held on June 25 at 187 polling booths in Pansemal, Khetia. The sub-divisional officer (SDO) and deputy collector Anshu Jawla visited all the polling stations on Thursday and gave the necessary instructions.

Election-related materials were also distributed for all the booths at the Government College, Pansemal in the presence of SDO Anshu. Jawala said that the government wants to conduct the elections fairly and peacefully. All arrangements are complete and now every citizen should vote to establish a good administration.

Later, SDOP Rohit Alava also guided the deployed police force at various polling booths to maintain the decorum of elections. Voting will be held from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and the counting of votes will be done at the polling station to announce the results immediately afterwards.

