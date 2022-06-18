e-Paper Get App

Two from Khetia crushed by dumper in Maharashtra

According to details, the deceased have been identified as retired teacher Laxman Badgujar (85) and his grandson Yash Badgujar (18), residents of Khetia town of Barwani district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A duo of a grandfather and his grandson was crushed to death as a dumper rammed their two-wheeler vehicle here on Shahada- Dondaicha road stretch near Anrad Bari area of Shahada district in Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to details, the deceased have been identified as retired teacher Laxman Badgujar (85) and his grandson Yash Badgujar (18), residents of Khetia town of Barwani district. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sarangkheda Police station, Maharashtra.

The victims were returning home after work when the accident took place on the busiest road in the area when the victims' vehicle first met a head-on collision with a motorcycle and then was hit by the dumper killing the duo on the spot. The motorcycle rider too had received severe injuries.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Khetia: One arrested for stealing electronic items worth Rs 45,000
article-image
HomeIndoreTwo from Khetia crushed by dumper in Maharashtra

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Agnipath protests: Passengers stranded at Howrah station narrate ordeal after trains get cancelled

Agnipath protests: Passengers stranded at Howrah station narrate ordeal after trains get cancelled

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance on Saturday

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance on Saturday

PM Modi condemns 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

PM Modi condemns 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

Sheena Bora murder case: Court asks Indrani to file application after she requests to let her...

Sheena Bora murder case: Court asks Indrani to file application after she requests to let her...