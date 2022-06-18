Two from Khetia crushed by dumper in Maharashtra

Accident | Representative Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A duo of a grandfather and his grandson was crushed to death as a dumper rammed their two-wheeler vehicle here on Shahada- Dondaicha road stretch near Anrad Bari area of Shahada district in Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to details, the deceased have been identified as retired teacher Laxman Badgujar (85) and his grandson Yash Badgujar (18), residents of Khetia town of Barwani district. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sarangkheda Police station, Maharashtra.

The victims were returning home after work when the accident took place on the busiest road in the area when the victims' vehicle first met a head-on collision with a motorcycle and then was hit by the dumper killing the duo on the spot. The motorcycle rider too had received severe injuries.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.