Khetia: One arrested for stealing electronic items worth Rs 45,000

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia police arrested a person for stealing electronic items worth Rs 45,000 from an electronic shop located here in Khetia. The accused has been identified as Jitu Singh, and stolen goods including four mobile phones, monitor, CPU and Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 45,000 have been recovered from his possession.

As per details, complainant Ajay Shitole told that an unidentified thief broke into his electronics store and made away with high-end mobile phones and other gadgets worth Rs 45,000. A special team was constituted under the guidance of superintendent of police Deepak Shukla was formed to look into the case. The team zeroed in on the accused with the help of the cyber police.

City inspector CS Baghel, assistant sub inspector Kailash Chauhan, assistant sub inspector Anil Pathak, constable Yogesh Patil, Hemant Mandloi and other police staff compromised the team that cracked the case.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:46 PM IST