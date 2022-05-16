Indore: For first time, DHE gives seat upgradation option to students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the department of higher education (DHE) has provided seat upgradation option to students seeking admission to conventional courses through centralised online admission counselling. This new facility will act as a window for students not getting a chance in his or her preferred colleges in the first round. Simply put, the student is allotted a college of 4th preference. So, in the second round, if seats are available, the student will be allotted a seat of higher preference according to his choice. If that is not possible, his earlier seat will be retained.

This facility has been provided by the directorate of technical education (DTE) in such technical courses as MBA, BE, ME and so forth. Now, this option has been provided to students seeking admission to such traditional courses as BA, B.Com, B.Sc, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, LLB and so forth.

Registrations for the first round of counselling are starting on May 18. Students will be required to choose 15 colleges, priority-wise, at the time of registration.

3,200 seats to be filled in non-CUET courses

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has invited applications for admission to around 3,200 seats in about 80 courses which are not under the purview of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) offered by different teaching department and centres. The application window will remain open till June 10.

Admission will be given purely on merit, which will be prepared by the department concerned based on its own set of criteria. It may be based on the qualifying examination, or interview, or any other mode/s or combination of modes.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the academic calendar in the country has been hit. Therefore, for students seeking admission having a yearly system of evaluation, eligibility of merit will be considered on the basis of aggregate of marks/ grades up to their previous years, whereas, for students from the semester system, the aggregate of marks/ grades up to the fifth semester for a three-year programme and up to the ninth semester for a five-year programme will be considered.

However, if they have appeared in their final semester/ year examination and the results have been declared by June 10, their final semester/ year result will be considered for merit purposes. Such candidates will have to submit the mark sheet to the department concerned latest by August 14.

Candidates awaiting their results of the qualifying examination will have to submit the final mark sheet of the qualifying examination by September 25, or by the date notified by the state government.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:24 AM IST