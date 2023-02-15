Khelo India 2022: Girl overcomes odds to win bronze medal

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Sardarpur town has demonstrated that with determination, anyone can achieve success. Chetna Maru won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Balaghat, after overcoming numerous challenges.

Her father died around 12 years ago and later her mother remarried and left her children in the custody of their grandparents.

While proving age just a number, grandfather Nar Singh Maru (70) and grandmother Geeta Maru (60) vowed to provide better education to children. They sold vegetables on pushcart and never let financial constraints come in the way of the family’s basic needs and education.

Chetna, (17), grew up in tough circumstances, currently a 12th-grade student at Government Excellence School in Sardarpur. Chetna, while representing the state in Haryana, Orissa, MP also played in 3 National Football Sports Competition. Recently, Chetna was selected as a national-level goalkeeper and was awarded a bronze medal at Khelo India Youth Games.

Speaking to Free Press, Chetna regarded her grandparents as her guardian. She dreams of becoming a police officer to uplift her elder brother and sister and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.

Upon returning to the town, the local administration accorded a warm and rousing welcome, collector Priyank Mishra and SDM Rahul Chauhan while extending best wishes said that its a moment for pride and glory for the residents, the administration will extend full support to the girl in her future endeavours and support her for a bright future.

