Khargone: Mentally unstable Madhya Pradeh man who crossed into Pakistan to return home

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old mentally unstable man, who went missing five months ago and inadvertently crossed the border to Pakistan, will return to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district this week, police said on Tuesday.

Bel Singh, a resident of Nalwat village under Bediya police station of the district, will be handed over to his family at Rajasthan border and reach his home in a couple of days, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jitendra Singh Pawar told PTI.

Pakistani security personnel had handed Singh over to their Indian counterparts on Saturday and his family will leave for Kesrisinghpur in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan to bring him back, the official said.

Singh, who is mentally unstable, had gone missing on several occasions in the past, but used to return home after some days, he said.

When he went missing around five months ago and didn't return home, his family lodged a missing person's complaint at the local police station, he said.

Later, the Border Security Force (BSF) informed that Singh had crossed the border to Pakistan, following which his family members spoke to him through a video call to ascertain his identity, the official said.

Meanwhile, local MLA Sachin Birla said he found out that Singh's family was facing financial difficulties in bringing him back to the village, so he has arranged for a vehicle to bring him back.