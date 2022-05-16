Khargone: Four of family consigned to flames in Shirdi-Ahmadnagar road mishap

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Soumitra Nagar locality in Khargone town after the bodies of four persons, including a seven-month infant were brought down to their native place from Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra on Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday evening four persons, including three from a family and a driver was killed in a road accident near Rahuri village between Shirdi and Ahmadnagar. According to information, those who were killed included Ranjana Tare, her daughter-in-law Pratiksha and seven-month-old grandson Lunay Tare. Car driver Jagdish Rathore was the fourth person killed in the accident after their car heading towards Ahmadnagar from Shirdi met with a head-on-collision with a Maharashtra state transport bus. Vipul Tare was injured in the accident. A kin of the Tare family informed that Vipul had lost his father Dr Deepak Tare in the second wave of the corona.

Both Vipul and his wife Pratiksha were working in Pune and the duo was with their seven-month-old child and mother was heading to Pune.

On Monday, all four bodies were brought down to their native place. As soon as the bodies arrived, a large number of relatives thronged their place and consoled the remaining members of the family. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed, as the mortal remains of the accident victims were cremated at the cremation ground.

As the pyres arranged in a row were lit, the grief-stricken relatives could not control their emotions and were seen shedding tears for their near and dear ones.

While the rituals were performed at the houses of the victims, Vipul who was injured in an accident lit the pyres of his mother and wife one by one.

Many villagers who joined the cremation said, “It seems fate had brought Dr Deepak Tare and his grandson Lunay together.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:53 PM IST