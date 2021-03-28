Khargone: Divisional railway manager inspects broad gauge work at Sanawad railway station

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): The inspection of broad gauge line was conducted at railway station here on Saturday by western railway divisional manager Vineet Gupta. The work of the broad gauge railway station is almost complete.

Sources said the railway ministry will take a call on which route the trains will operate from Sanawad to Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa.

Commissioner (railway safety) will be on inspection here on March 31 to assess the ground situation and suggest corrective measures if required, according to Vineet Gupta. He told mediapersons that revamping of Sanawad railway station started a year ago and now is ready.

Gupta inspected platform toilets and other places at railway station. Senior officials and employees of railway department were present on the occasion.