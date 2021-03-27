Adani Group demolishes RCC Chimney at NRC Ltd adjoining Titwala Road and Ambevalli Railway Station

This RCC Chimney was built in 1950 when the National Rayon Company Ltd plant at Mohone-Kalyan was commissioned. This chimney has created safety hazards for the Titwala Road and Ambevali Railway Station since the company was in closed-down position from Nov-2009. The RCC structure was in depleted conditions for almost the last 15 years. All the concerned authorities – Railway, KDMC and Khadakpada Police Station have served various notices to M/s NRC Ltd for urgent actions. M/s NRC Ltd went to NCLT in 2018 and Adani Group has acquired the company through NCLT in Mar-2020 and step-in in Sept-20.

Immediately after taking over the management control of M/s NRC Ltd, Adani group decided to dismantle this very dangerous RCC Structures in the safest manner as a good corporate citizen. Chimney was demolished under the supervision of adani project team and for this Company has approached Police Authority, KDMC, MSEB for their support during the demolition activities. All the authorities have extended their full cooperation. Khadakpada Police station closed the Titwala -Ambevali road for 1 and half hours for the safety of people and deployed the police force for 2 days by continuously patrolling the entire area. Today the Railway and KDMC took a deep breath since these old and dangerous structures are finally removed and grounded.

Adani team conveyed that they are also removing another 2 (two) RCC Chimneys and 4 (four) Steel Chimneys along with other old and dangerous structures in due course of time. Adani group decided to develop world-class Logistic Park at this place and already started discussion of their master plan with Railway and KDMC for their traffic movement through Road and Rail route. Also sharing pics of chimney befoe and after demolition.