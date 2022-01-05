Khargone: Contracts of 31 sand mines canceled as contractor defaults on royalty

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Administration in Khargone district cancelled contracts of all the sand mines operating in the district with immediate effect.

Mining officer Sawan Chouhan said that the move was taken in compliance with the Rule 15(1) of the MP Sand (Mining, Transport, Storage and Trade) Rules, 2019. The contractor has defaulted on the due royalty of the mined sand since October so the administration undertook the action.

On receiving a communication from the directorate, collector Anugrah P issued orders to the SDMs of the district to take the possession of the approved sand mines on Tuesday.

Chouhan said that now the contractor will have to remove the available sand within a month from the date of termination or cancellation of the contract as per rules. Mineral at the storage site can also be forfeited if he fails to do so.

Process of canceling 36 Nakas of the contractor is also underway. Soon all the blocks will be cancelled, said an official. The contract was signed by Mining Corporation Limited, Bhopal to RK Gupta Construction and Engineers Private Limited from June 10, 2020 to June 30, 2023.

Wednesday, January 05, 2022