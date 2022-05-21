Khandwa: Two-day health camp in district from May 23

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to ensure better health services to the rural population and create awareness about various health schemes and facilities launched by the government among those who have not been able to avail them, the district health administration is gearing up to organise a two-day health camp in Khandwa. The camp would be held at the medical college-cum-district hospital A-Block Campus, on May 23 and 24.

Giving information, district health officer Dr Sharad Harne said that creating awareness about prevalent diseases which include the cause of disease, its symptoms and its prevention would also form an important part of the health camp. This is as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to create awareness about Ayushman Bharat-health and telemedicine and telecommunications.

Experts from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Indore and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science Indore will render their valuable services. Cancer specialist Dr Amresh Kumar, neuro specialist Akanksha Jain, cardiologist Dr Prashant Agarwal, Dr Paritosh Rajput, Dr Ripple Nema, Dr Mahit Bhargava, Dr Sanjukta Bhargava will render their services in the camp.

The volunteer would also provide information related to diseases such as tuberculosis, AIDS and leprosy and family planning, nutrition and diet, sanitary hygiene, etc. In addition, the arrangement for various pathological tests, ECG, and blood pressure would also be made during the health fair. Volunteers will also spread awareness about various health schemes and health projects launched by the government.

