Khandwa: Prepare panchayat-wise list of Anganwadi centers and Ladli Laxmi beneficiaries

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Minister in charge of tourism, culture, and religious trust Usha Thakur reviewed the ongoing development works in the district in a district-level review meeting at the Collectorate Hall today.

After reviewing the work, Thakur directed that the panchayat wise list of Anganwadi centres and Ladli Laxmi beneficiaries should be made available in 10 days and road construction work being done in Khandwa Vidhan Sabha should be done at an accelerated pace. She also told in the meeting that before the start of the new session of the school, furniture, repairing, painting should be done, as well as payment of the contractor should not be done till the water comes in the taps.

She instructed the officials of NVDA to repair canals so that the water is not wasted.

In the meeting, while reviewing the works going on in the four assembly blocks of the district, Thakur also reviewed the work of education, Anganwadi, road construction, houses to be built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, wheat procurement and farmer registration, midday meal in schools, Kisan Samman Nidhi, MNREGA scheme, pond repair, work of installing gates in ponds, construction of Anganwadi buildings, distribution of Ladli Laxmi amount, construction of bypass road in the village, public health and family welfare works, Prime Minister's Svanidhi Yojana and many more.

During the meeting, Khandwa MLA Shdevendra Verma, MLA Narayan Patel, MLA Shram Dangore, collector Anoop Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Shivek Kumar Singh, Sevadas Patel along with public representatives and district officials of all departments were present.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:40 PM IST