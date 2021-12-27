Khandwa: Man chops live-in partner's nose, held in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man chopped off his live-in partnerís nose with a sharp-edged weapon in Khandwa. He was later arrested.

The incident occurred under Kotwali police station on Saturday and the man was identified as Luv Kush Patel. Patel cut off the nose after his partner refused to give him money to buy liquor.

Kotwali police station incharge Baljeet Singh Bishen said that Patel and his 35-year-old partner Sonu were in a live-in relationship for the last two years.

According to reports, on Saturday morning Patel demanded Rs 200 from Sonu to buy alcohol. When Sonu refused to give the money, Patel got infuriated and attacked her with a weapon. On hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police about the incident.

As soon as the police reached the spot, the accused ran away. The police admitted the victim to a nearby hospital.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the accused and was arrested by evening. The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and was sent to jail, Bishen added.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:33 PM IST