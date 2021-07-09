Khandwa: Encroachments removed from banks of Doodh Talai lake

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team of Khandwa Municipal Corporation and district administration removed encroachments from banks of ancient Doodh Talai lake on Thursday. Many shops and houses constructed illegally were razed.

The encroachers were given notices by civic body two days back. As they did not move, the municipal corporation removed encroachments with JCB and hammers. Apart from 16 lease holders, there were more than 10 encroachments. The civic body had given them several notices for eviction.

On Thursday morning, police force along with corporation and administrative staff reached the spot to remove encroachments. SDM Mamta Khede said illegal constructions along the lake were removed. The valid lease holder will also be shifted to another place.

Though some women protested encroachment removal, women police intervened and goods kept in the houses were taken out. Municipal commissioner Savita Pradhan said, “Lake will now be cleaned and beautified. All it has now is sewage water and garbage. It can be converted into a beautiful tourist spot and its water can also be reused.”