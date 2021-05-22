Khachrod: Feel spiritual bliss in serving humanity

Khachrod: During the second wave of corona in Khachrod, the remotest and largest Zilla Panchayat in Ujjain district, while many officials avoided their duties a lady officer has proved her mettle in the hour of crisis.

In Khachrod, which has 130 Gram Panchayats and 254 villages, many officials avoided work even under the pretext of Covid-19, but CEO of Khachrod Janpad Jimmi Baheti under the guidance of her superiors and other staff is setting up Crisis Management Committees in villages to defeat corona.

Consequently, out of 130 Gram Panchayats, in 70 there is not even a single Covid positive case. In the remaining 60 there are active cases.