Khachrod: Feel spiritual bliss in serving humanity

Khachrod: During the second wave of corona in Khachrod, the remotest and largest Zilla Panchayat in Ujjain district, while many officials avoided their duties a lady officer has proved her mettle in the hour of crisis.
In Khachrod, which has 130 Gram Panchayats and 254 villages, many officials avoided work even under the pretext of Covid-19, but CEO of Khachrod Janpad Jimmi Baheti under the guidance of her superiors and other staff is setting up Crisis Management Committees in villages to defeat corona.
Consequently, out of 130 Gram Panchayats, in 70 there is not even a single Covid positive case. In the remaining 60 there are active cases.
She is always available to help the needy. The secretary of Sarvana Unhel gram panchayat Gopal Soni, died of Covid-19 on Friday night in a hospital in Ujjain. His son complained Baheti about the overcharging issue. She resolved the matter and the bill was paid according to the rate caps ordered by administration.
She told the Free Press Journal that she feels spiritual bliss in serving humanity. "In emergency, we should help everyone. We are all human beings first. I have learnt management skills and also got the opportunity to assess the efficiency of the subordinates."
Jimmy encouraged the villagers to go for vaccination. She and her team went door-to-door in all the villages, diagnosing patients, imposing lockdown for containing Covid-19, distributing medicine kits and numerous other tasks.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)