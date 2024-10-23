Jodhpur-Pune Special Train To Begin From October 25, Catering To Festive Season Rush

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the festive season, Western Railway has introduced a festival special train service between Jodhpur and Pune. The initiative aims to accommodate the increased demand during the upcoming festivals.

Starting October 25, train number 04807 Jodhpur-Pune Special will run every Friday, departing Jodhpur at 16:30 IST and arriving in Pune on Saturday at 23:10 IST, with a stop at Ratlam Junction. The service will be operational until November 15.

In return, train number 04808 Pune-Jodhpur Special will leave Pune every Sunday at 00:30 IST, reaching Jodhpur on Monday at 04:50 IST, also via Ratlam Junction. This new route aims to enhance connectivity and provide travellers with convenient overnight travel options between these two vibrant cities.

This special train will have multiple stoppages, including Degana, Kuchaman City, Nava City, Phulera, Jaipur, Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Chinchwad. The train will consist of one second AC, four third AC, ten sleeper and four second class general coaches. This service is part of a broader initiative by Railways to manage the festive rush.