 Jodhpur-Pune Special Train To Begin From October 25, Catering To Festive Season Rush
Jodhpur-Pune Special Train To Begin From October 25, Catering To Festive Season Rush

The initiative aims to accommodate the increased demand during the upcoming festivals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the festive season, Western Railway has introduced a festival special train service between Jodhpur and Pune. The initiative aims to accommodate the increased demand during the upcoming festivals.

Starting October 25, train number 04807 Jodhpur-Pune Special will run every Friday, departing Jodhpur at 16:30 IST and arriving in Pune on Saturday at 23:10 IST, with a stop at Ratlam Junction. The service will be operational until November 15.

