Jaora: 61 projects of Rs 53 crore okayed under Jal Jeevan

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 61 water supply projects worth Rs 53 crore have now been approved in the Jaora constituency area under the central flagship Jal Jeevan Mission being implemented by the Jal Shakti department.

Responding to Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said that the constituency area, along with remote village areas, were proposed to be connected to the Talwara dam, under the group water scheme works.

He added that a separate action plan would be prepared for round-the-clock water supply to the multi-product industrial area. In addition to that, new water projects, including single retrofitting projects, had been approved for the area worth Rs 53.54 crore and as many as 28 villages across Jaora constituency were likely to get benefit from this flagship scheme. These villages include Kamliya, Nayanagar, Netawali, Mangrola, Islamnagar, Dhodhar, Asavati, Rasulpur, Ismailpura, Mundlaram, Gondi Shankar, Gondi Dharmasi, Lalkheda, Bamankhedi, Pipalyajodha and others.

Azampur Dodia, Bhatkhedi, Borkheda, Dhamedi, Hatnara, Nolakha, Pindwasa, Sujapur and Sukheda, besides 33 villages from the Piploda development block, would also get benefit from the prime ministerís Jal Jeevan Mission.

MLA Pandey, on Wednesday, attended an all-party meeting organised by the Indian Parliamentary Institute at Jaora. The meeting was chaired by Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and attended by various leaders and public representatives of different parties. They discussed preparations for the Covid situation and efforts to make citizens aware of the prevailing condition. A booklet describing pioneering work done by the WHO was also released during the meeting.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:46 PM IST