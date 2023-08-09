Jansunavai: Water Dripping From Classroom Ceiling, Students Forced To Sit In Corridor | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 students of Government Ahilya Ashram No 2 (middle school) are being forced to sit in the corridor for their classes as water is dripping from the ceiling of their classroom.

On Tuesday, some of them reached the collectorate to complain to the collector Ilayaraja T about their predicament, who assured them that their problems would be solved. They also informed about various other problems at the school.

Later, talking to the media, the students said that almost all the classrooms in their school have a seepage problem and water drips from the ceiling in many of them.

Thus, the teachers are taking classes in the corridor. Collector Ilayaraja said that he has taken note of the complaint of the students and he has directed officials to resolve the problem.

He said that we are also planning to run a drive to address similar problems in other schools and take help of realtors.

Needy Get Scooty, Tricycle Accommodation

In the weekly jansunvai held at collector’s office on Tuesday, needy people were given scooties, battery-operated tricycles and accommodation. Collector approved scooty for divyang Mamta Mujalde, Savitri Sen, Kalu, Sandeep, Manjula Mali, Rekha Solanki, Pintu Rathore, Girdhari, Balveer Singh Yadav, Ramsingh, Shikha Namdev, Shubham and Rajkumari.

Similarly, battery-equipped tricycles were sanctioned to divyang Mukesh Mungelwal, Abdul Rehman, Gajanan and Sharif. The vehicles were given to them to help them in their education, employment etc.