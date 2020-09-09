'It is a matter of faith': Social distancing at bay during Kalash Yatra organised by BJP in Indore

Social distancing norms were flouted during a procession (Kalash Yatra) organised by BJP in support of State Minister Tulsi Silawat in Indore on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Silawat is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming State Assembly by-polls.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh currently has 17,205 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,609 people in the state have lost their lives to the deadly virus.
Narmada Kalash Yatra was taken out in Nipania on Tuesday keeping social distancing at bay. Devotees were seen flouting COVID norms, with no masks, or minimum of them wearing it.
BJP District President Dr Rajesh Senkar told that on Tuesday, a grand Kalash Yatra of Mother Narmada was organised in five Panch Mandals of the Sanwer Legislative Assembly including Cabinet Minister Tulsi Ram Silavat, BJP District President Dr Rajesh Sonkar, Sanver Assembly Election In-charge Ramesh Mendela, City President Gaurav Randivee, Sanwer Assembly By-Election Constituent Madhu Verma, Sanwer Assembly By-Election In-Charge Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Sanwer Assembly By-election Sawan, under the guidance of Sonkar and senior BJP leaders.
Earlier, Jitu Patwari and other Congressmen opposed the police action in connection with social distancing breakdown and mob gathering at the inauguration of Premchand Guddu's election office.
Jitu Patwari alleged that the police works for BJP government. The leader said, "We all have our own ideology. They took objection when Silavat was in Congress and helped a BJP person in friendship. This is not a BJP-Congress fight. This is a fight for democracy."
