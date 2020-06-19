International Yoga Day 2020: Indoreans record sessions for e- yoga meet

Indore: Yoga practitioners, trainers and enthusiasts can now upload their videos of national video blogging contest ‘My Life, My Yoga’ till Sunday, i.e. International Day of Yoga. The contest has jointly been organised by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Unlike every year, no mass celebrations of yoga day will be organised by the govt and has been restricted to follow protocols of social distancing and other safety precautions for controlling covid-19 outbreak.

While most yoga practitioners can stretch their ‘themselves’ to form the most difficult asana, recording a video of the same turned out to be a challenging task.

“While the last date for submission of entries to the contest was slated to be June 15, 2020, there has been increasing demand for the contest in India and abroad along with calls from various countries to extend the last date for submissions, to allow the yoga fraternity more time to prepare the videos,” the notice to public from the ministry read.