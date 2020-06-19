International Yoga Day 2020: Indoreans record sessions for e- yoga meet

Indore: Yoga practitioners, trainers and enthusiasts can now upload their videos of national video blogging contest ‘My Life, My Yoga’ till Sunday, i.e. International Day of Yoga. The contest has jointly been organised by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).
Unlike every year, no mass celebrations of yoga day will be organised by the govt and has been restricted to follow protocols of social distancing and other safety precautions for controlling covid-19 outbreak.
While most yoga practitioners can stretch their ‘themselves’ to form the most difficult asana, recording a video of the same turned out to be a challenging task.
“While the last date for submission of entries to the contest was slated to be June 15, 2020, there has been increasing demand for the contest in India and abroad along with calls from various countries to extend the last date for submissions, to allow the yoga fraternity more time to prepare the videos,” the notice to public from the ministry read.
The MoA and the ICCR therefore decided to extend the submission deadline to coincide with the International Day of Yoga which is June 21.
Indoreans are gearing up to prepare videos of themselves and their family members to compete in the national competition.
A yoga trainer Hansa Patodi said, “To enter into the contest, the participants are required to upload a 3 minutes duration video of 3 Yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra), including a short video message on how the Yogic practices have influenced their lives.”
She added that preparing a video was a challenging task for her group, who were not tech friendly. “However, it was a learning and fun experience,” homemaker Gunjan Khandelwal said.
Another yoga practitioner sending her video to the competition Deepa Khatri said, “Following the guidelines, I uploaded the video of my social media account and it was surprising to receive so many compliments from my friends.”
Participation categories & Prizes
The entries can be submitted by the participants under 3 categories covering the youth (aged under 18), the adults (above 18 years) and the Yoga professionals, separately for males and females.
For Indian contestants, prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, 50K and 25K for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank within each of the categories have been announced within the first leg. At the global level, US$2500, US$1500, US$1,000 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranking have been announced.