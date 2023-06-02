Indorean youths: Dream job matters so does parents’ desire

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youths of Indore are a tad different. Caught between their parents’ aspirations and their dreams, they have managed to strike a fine balance. They firmly believe in Rancho of Three Idiots: Follow your dream and success will follow. However, with a caveat: For them, smiles on their parents’ faces are as important as their own. So they first fulfil their parents’ aspirations and then pursue their dream careers.

All this came through when Free Press team comprising Sheetal Sisodiya & Khushi Thakur went around the city to have a chit-chat with youngsters ranging from Class IX student to one pursuing a course from IIT Kharagpur about their career choices.

IT field was the most in-thing. Around 30% of Indorean youngsters want to delve into emerging fields of IT sector like data science, web and software development. In contrast, only 1% expressed wanting to go for competitive exams and government jobs.

Ankita Sonkusliy, who is pursuing BTech in electronics from IIT Kharagpur, wants to delve into the field of data science and become a data analyst. “It is quite common among IITians.

We finish a degree in a particular subject and then opt for another as a career,” she said nonchalantly. On the other side, commerce student Shivam Singh wants to give a shot at MPPSC to fulfil his parents’ desire. “After a shot at the government job, I will pursue my dream of MBA from a reputed institution,” he said exuding confidence of a pure Indorean youth who wants to pursue his dream without compromising with his parents’ aspirations.

Health care as a career is the second choice of youths with 26% opting for it. Another 21% youths of in the financial capital of Central India want to turn entrepreneurs or own a business. Another 22% had alternative careers in mind like fashion design, cabin crew, film production etc.

Preet Soni a Class IX student, who was visiting a mall with his family, wants to join defence forces. “I am inspired by Uri. Have seen it umpteen times,” he said. Preet represents a minuscule section of urban youngsters who still value valour and olive green over money matters.

In the end, Indorean youths came around as a thoughtful generation, not afraid of failure. They are out to prove themselves without hurting their parents.

While Indore’s youths are driven by Rancho’s philosophy in Three Idiots, it seems that many parents are still caught in the time wrap and want their kids to opt for more secure government jobs. However, they too need to fall back on Three Idiots and learn from Farhan’s father who allowed him to pursue his dream job of wildlife photography. A subtle advice to Indorean youths: Follow your dream but resist turning into Virus.