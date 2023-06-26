Indore: Youth Killed, 2 Including Girl Injured After Car Overturns On Bypass

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was killed while another youth and a girl were critically injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned on the Bypass Road in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Kanadiya police station staff, the incident took place near Sahara City Homes on Bypass Road. Vinay (22), a resident of Gurunanak Colony was killed while his friend Yash and Ritika were injured in the accident.

The accident seemed to have occurred as the driver apparently lost control after which the car overturned two to three times due to which the occupants got critically injured. The passersby informed the police and the injured were taken to the hospital but Vinay could not be saved. Yash and Ritika got critically injured. However, their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The police are trying to record the statements of the injured persons to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. It is said that the youths had picked up the girl from her place and drove on. The police are investigating the case.