Indore: Youth ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the MIG area, police said on Sunday. He was a software engineer and was doing work from home. He left behind a suicide note but did not mention the reason for his suicide.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Amit Rathore, aged 25 years, a resident of the Nehru Nagar area of the city. One of his family members had found him hanging from the ceiling after which he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot mentioning that he was not happy with his life. He held himself responsible for taking the extreme step. The police said that he was unmarried. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

