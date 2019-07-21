Indore: Youth commits suicide, no note recovered

Indore: A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Annapurna area on Friday evening. He was staying alone and was preparing for competitive examinations.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason behind his suicide is unknown. The deceased has been identified as Heramb Acharya, a resident of Sudama Nagar.

The incident was discovered when his father Vinod repeatedly made phone calls to him. When he didn’t receive the call, his father informed a neighbour to see him at home. The neighbour found his hung body and informed his parents about the incident. Later, police were also informed.

Investigating officer and sun inspector Arvind Singh Rathore said no suicide note was recovered during the investigation on the spot. Body has been sent for autopsy and his parents were informed about the incident.

Rathore said after completing engineering, Heramb was preparing for competitive examinations. His father Vinod Acharya along with mother live in Taal in Ratlam district.

Vinod is bank manager in a nationalised bank there. The parents were unaware of Heramb’s problem. The police are investigating the case further to know the reason behind his suicide.