Indore: Youth commits suicide, informs family through Whatsapp

Indore: After sending his suicide note to his family members through Whatsapp, a 25-year-old youth ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance in Bhawarkuan police station area on Tuesday morning.

According to police the deceased his Anand Jaat, at present residing in Chitawad. “He basically belongs to Harda and was living in a rented accommodation in Indore and preparing for competitive exams,” ASI Surendra Sharma said.

He added that Anand had mentioned in the suicide note that he was under depression for failing in competitive exams. “His father had died a month ago due to which he was depressed and tried to kill himself by cutting his hand few days ago,’ Sharma said.

His body has been handed over to his family.