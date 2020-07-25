Indore: Women make 'Sansad Rakhi' ahead of Raksha Bandhan, sales center inaugurated at Rajwada

On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'self-reliant India' (Atmanirbhar Bharat), Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has started work on Swadeshi 'Sansad Rakhi'. The sale center of Sansad Rakhi was also inaugurated on Saturday. On this occasion, Lalwani said that we have to remove the Chinese goods gradually from our festivals and this is the beginning.
Swadeshi 'Sansad Rakhi' sales center was opened at Rajwada. Rakhi made from indigenous goods can be purchased here. The most special thing about this rakhi is that cow dung and basil seeds have also been used in it. These queues have been built through various NGOs.
Lalwani said that with the support of various social and non-governmental organizations, we are providing indigenous items of making rakhi to socially and economically backward women free of cost and also training them to make rakhi. Most important, the amount received from the sale of rakhi will be given to these women.
Earlier, Shankar Lalwani has also sent 21,000 Sansad Rakhis to the brave soldiers. The MP also said that a website is also being prepared to sell the rakhi online.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)