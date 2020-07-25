Indore: Women make 'Sansad Rakhi' ahead of Raksha Bandhan, sales center inaugurated at Rajwada

On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'self-reliant India' (Atmanirbhar Bharat), Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has started work on Swadeshi 'Sansad Rakhi'. The sale center of Sansad Rakhi was also inaugurated on Saturday. On this occasion, Lalwani said that we have to remove the Chinese goods gradually from our festivals and this is the beginning.

Swadeshi 'Sansad Rakhi' sales center was opened at Rajwada. Rakhi made from indigenous goods can be purchased here. The most special thing about this rakhi is that cow dung and basil seeds have also been used in it. These queues have been built through various NGOs.