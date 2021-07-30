Indore: Women get ​tips on looking good & confident

Indore: After coronavirus outbreak, women have no idea when their grooming parlour will be suddenly shut and they have to dress up for a virtual meeting with international members of the firm. Citing such needs, a five-day self​-​grooming workshop was organised by beauty trainers in the city.

Women learned the skills of skincare, skin recognition, self makeup, natural makeup removal, all draping, hair care, hair styling, hygiene, and personality development. Coordinator Seema Soni said, “Through these basic tips like proper cleaning, use of organic items like aloe-vera, etc., everyone can shape self-grooming into their daily routine.”

In the personality development session, management trainer Dr Ajit Upadhyay gave tips to participants on finding ​a ​comfortable position ​that also enhanced their personality.​ “Always be a good listener and always learn like a child, never think that I am big, many times people younger ​to us teach us new​ things, which are life lessons. Life and every moment of life is management​;​ manage your life in such a way that you get happiness,” he said. He added that fear prevents people from moving forward, while increasing your self-confidence, try to overcome your fear.

“Our personality reflects our thinking. In such a situation, try to make the attitude positive towards life. Negative thoughts also change facial expressions,” Upadhyaya said.