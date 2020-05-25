Indore: Woman saved from rape by swift police action

Indore: Thanks to the swift action by police, a woman was saved from being raped by three men in the wee hours of Monday. Two of the accused have been arrested, and SP West has announced that he will reward the police team that acted so effectively.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Vyas said that the incident took place near Lalbagh area under Chhatripura police station at around 3.30 am on Monday. Two womenen from Chhatripura area were returning home after their job when three men started following them. As there was no one on the road the women got scared and started running. However, the three men chased and grabbed one of the women near Lalbagh Palace. The other woman managed to flee and reached Chhatripura police station and told the cops about the incident, who got the message relayed over wireless.

A patrolling party led by Annapurna police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi and a team from Chhatripura police station swung into action and started searching for the woman and the three accused. Soon the accused were spotted and two of the accused Suraj Kulpare and Jai were nabbed, while the third managed to flee.

Annapurna police station in-charge Dwivedi, SI Prem Singh, SI Sonu Dhakad (Chhatripura police station), Rajesh Mishra, Ambarish, Nagendra, Vasudev, Karunashankar Dubey, Devendra Singh, Yashwant Singh Sikarwar will be awarded by SP west for their excellent work.