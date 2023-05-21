Indore: Woman raped by social media friend

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Noida was booked on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman in the Pardeshipura area. The woman stated that she met the accused through a social media platform and the accused reached the city and made physical relations without her consent.

The police are searching for the accused.

ACP (Pardeshipura) Bhupendra Singh said that the 34-year-old woman complained against Dhruv, a resident of Noida. She stated in her complaint that she met Dhruv through a social media platform a few months ago. She befriended him and later they started talking over the phone.

The accused called the woman on the pretext of meeting so the woman went to Delhi. After that, the accused came to Indore and made physical relations without her consent here in the Pardeshipura area. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant section and a search is on for him. Police came to know that the accused also owns a house in Prayagraj.