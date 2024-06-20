Indore: Woman Delivers Triplets In 26 Weeks, Docs Saved Them By Feeding Through Tube For 50 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Hospital has successfully treated three premature triplets, born at just 26 weeks of pregnancy, who are now healthy after 66 days of intensive care. Sona, a resident of Nagda, delivered the triplets via normal delivery, significantly earlier than the typical 40-week term.

Neonatologist Dr Abha Jain, who oversaw the triplets' treatment, explained that the infants were in critical condition upon arrival. 'They faced severe challenges including low birth weight and an infection, necessitating immediate and comprehensive medical intervention. For 50 days, the new-borns were fed exclusively through a tube, initially receiving their mother's milk and supplemented with donor milk when necessary. By 34 weeks, the infants transitioned to spoon feeding,' Dr Jain told media persons.

Despite the high-risk nature of their premature birth, the triplets named Saumya, Saumyaa, and Sadgi have made a remarkable recovery, due to dedicated effort of the hospitalís multidisciplinary medical team. Dr Jain highlighted the rarity of such successful outcomes in cases involving extremely premature births.

'The birth of triplets generally occurs under three circumstances: fraternal triplets, where the siblings do not share identical DNA; identical triplets, from a single fertilised egg splitting into three embryos, a rare event; and a combination where two are identical and the third is fraternal. The triplets in this case required continuous oxygen support and eye examinations revealed underdeveloped nerves and retina, which were treated successfully,' she said. The doctor said that once critical condition of the triplets has now transformed into a heart-warming scenario, with the sounds of their laughter filling their home.