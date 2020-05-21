Indore: Woman among 3 arrested for chain snatching

Three persons including a woman were arrested by the police in connection with a chain-snatching incident that took place in Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday. One of the accused is the listed criminal of Dwarkapuri area, and police are trying to find out whether he was involved in other crimes.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that during vehicle checking, a team from Khudel police station stopped two men and a woman on a bike. On searching them, two knives were recovered from Suraj of Doctor Colony in Sudama Nagar and Lucky Nath of Ahirkhedi area. The woman was identified as Kavita of Dwarkapuri. The accused were arrested for roaming with knives during the lockdown. During questioning police found that accused Suraj was a listed criminal of Dwarkapuri area and had been extended from the city a few days back.

Meanwhile, CSP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agrawal came to know about the arrest, he asked Khudel police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey to question the three accused about a chain-snatching incident that took place in Bhanwarkuan on Tuesday night.

During questioning, they admitted that they had snatched a gold chain from a woman in Bhanwarkuan area, and had divided the chain into three parts. One of the parts of the chain was recovered from accused Kavita.

Bhanwarkuan TI Vijay Sisodiya and Dwarkapuri TI Sanjay Shukla also questioned the accused.

Police constable Rajkumar Patidar, Pintu Jat and Ghanshyam from Khudel police station played a commendable role in nabbing the accused and detecting the crime.They will be awarded a cash prize by SP Jain.