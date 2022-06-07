Indore: With Yeshwant Club elections on June 19, rival panels release manifestos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

​Election fever is rising at Yeshwant Club (YC), where the members are going to elect a new nine-member managing committee on June 19. Vying for the post of chairman and other office-beares are two panels - 'Team Pummy Chabbra' ​led by Paramjeet Singh Chabbra and “Team Happy YC”, led by Tony Manjit Sachdeva. ​Both the panels released their manifestos on Tuesday.​

Tony Manjit Sachdeva, said, “Our manifesto focuses on development and maintenance of the Club providing a well-nourished and comforting environment to the members of the club.​ ​”The manifesto provided by the panel 'Team Happy YC', mentions development, entertainment, sports, and discipline ​as ​factors that the panel is going to work upon. With the aim​ ​- ‘Our aim your Happiness’, the panel is all set to provide new facilities to the club.

Sudeep Bhandari, panel member and representative of ‘Team Pummy Chabbra’ said, “Our team has always been working for the betterment of the club and its members, and will surely continue the ​good work.” Discussing the manifesto he said that their mission includes developing sports facilities and togetherness in the club. They have promised to focus on maintaining a family atmosphere and work with a positive attitude.

Both the panels are preparing for the elections and are holding get-togethers to publici​s​e their aim and mission for the club. Parties, dinners, and breakfasts have become major sources ​of garnering support ​for the panels.