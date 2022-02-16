Indore: With cases on a decline, sampling too decreases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has heaved a sigh of relief at having got rid of the imminent threat posed by the deadly pandemic as the number of daily cases of Covid-19 has dropped below 150 for the past three days. Moreover, the total number of active cases has also dropped to around 1,000 for the first time during the Third Wave of Covid-19.

The total number of active cases in the city on Tuesday was 1,085—the lowest in a month and is still decreasing.

However, the number of sample testing has also decreased by 20 per cent but officials believe that it is not affecting the count of daily cases.

‘Virus could change its strain once more’

‘The number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city as we’ve been conducting random sampling for the past 10 days and didn’t find much of a rise in the number of cases except for some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the past month. The government, too, had directed us not to take samples of asymptomatic people who came into contact with positive patients due to which sampling has been decreased. Even when the number of cases is decreasing, people mustn’t avoid following strict Covid-19 norms and guidelines, especially that of wearing masks, as it is uncertain whether or not the virus will change its strain again’ —A health officer

‘Refusing to give samples to HCWs’

‘The number of samples being tested daily has also decreased by at least 20 per cent. As the number of cases is decreasing, people do not go through sampling and even argue with the health teams during random sampling. We’re collecting random samples across the district. People have started refusing to give samples on the excuse that they have no symptoms. Sampling has decreased for this reason. The health department has deployed 32 teams for sampling across the district. Earlier, 19 teams were deployed by Indore Municipal Corporation, but they were removed with the number of cases decreasing’ — Health department officers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:05 AM IST