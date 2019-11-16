Indore: Winter sets in city

Indore: The city on Saturday reeled under cold winds, especially in morning and late evening and forced people to wrap themselves in warm clothes. Citizens also witnessed haze on Saturday morning. The cold winds blowing from northern areas had pulled down the night temperature.

According to meteorological department, city recorded maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was one degree below normal. The night temperature at 16 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal.

“Weather will turn colder in coming days as country’s northern part will receive snowfall. Rise in humidity will make fog like conditions,” a department official said. He added that the city would witness dense fog if it rains in nearby districts.