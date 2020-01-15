Indore: Will make core policing more efficient, says IG Vivek Sharma

Indore: The newly transferred Inspector General of Police Vivek Sharma will focus on making core policing more efficient. He took charge as the IG, Indore Zone, on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons after joining, he said, “My priorities will be to make the core policing more efficient and to take feedback. I will try to ensure that the core policing works and junior staff delivers results.” Sharma also emphasised on use of technology to end redundancy of same steps during investigation or any other work.

“We will also focus on increasing interaction with people and staff along with developing inclusive policing to create a right policing atmosphere,” he said. The IG also said that he will fix goals and duties for all ranks and will take continuous feedback.

Talking about action against mafia, he said, “We will make a team and will prioritise action against those involved in organised crime. Action against mafia will intensify in coming days.”

Sharma also emphasised on public contribution in making Indore number 1 in traffic. “We will take necessary steps to make city’s traffic better along with taking people’s support for it,” he added.