Indore: Wielding gun at procession backfires on Congress leader

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Openly displaying a gun during a procession has proved costly to Congress leader Yunus Patel 'Guddu' as the district collector Manish Singh has sought a detailed report of the incident from Khajrana TI.

Congress leader Yunus Patel had taken out the procession in the Khajrana area. He was riding an open jeep and waving the gun in the air even as hundreds took part in the procession.



In a letter to the Khajrana TI, collector Singh said the report on the procession reached him through social media and asked Khajrana TI to answer queries raised by him.

In the letter, the collector has asked the TI to find out whether Yunus Patel had taken out a procession with guns in the Kajrana area.

If he had indeed taken out the procession with guns, then had he taken permission from the competent authority to take out the procession with guns as per rules? If permission was taken, then from whom had the permission been taken? If the said procession had been taken out without permission, what action had been taken against them? Whether the said weapons were licenced or not? TI Khajrana has been instructed to submit a detailed report in this regard immediately.

Collector Singh has said that such incidents create an atmosphere of fear among the people and therefore they will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against the guilty, the collector warned, and pointed out that display of weapons in any kind of procession, rally or other events is not allowed in the district.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:32 AM IST