 Indore Weather Updates: Current Rain Spell Pulls City Out From ‘Rain Deficit’ To Normal
Indore Weather Updates: Current Rain Spell Pulls City Out From 'Rain Deficit' To Normal

Indore was 143.3 mm deficit till Thursday but got 11 mm excess rains on Sunday.

Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The current spell of rains has proved elixir to Indore as the rain deficit city has turned into a city with normal rains in just three days. With the long break in rainfall and weak monsoon, Indore was rain deficit by around six inches (143.1 mm) rainfall till Thursday but the spell of heavy rains on Friday and intermittent rains on Saturday and Sunday pulled the city out from the list.

The city has received over six inches of rainfall from Friday to Sunday with which the city got 11.5 mm excess rains till August 25. According to regional meteorological department officials, the city received 15.1 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Sunday with which the total rainfall has reached 707.3 mm (27.84 inches) so far.

Temperature drops by 4 degrees

Meanwhile, the spell of rains has pulled down the day temperature by four degrees Celsius below normal, turning the day cool. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius.

‘The depression over Rajasthan and adjoining north-west Madhya Pradesh moved west-south westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred on August 25. over north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan about 110 km east-south-east of Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), 130 km north-north-east of Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) and 190 km east of Udaipur (East Rajasthan).

It is likely to continue to move nearly west-south-westwards, intensify further into a deep depression over east Rajasthan during the next 12 hours,’ Met officials said. They added that under the influence of these conditions, the city would continue to witness light rains and there are chances of moderate rainfall till August 30.

Depalpur receives highest rainfall in dist

According to records of Regional Meteorological Department, normal rainfall in the district till August 24 is 575.5 mm (22.6 inches). The highest rainfall in the district has been received in Depalpur area while the lowest rainfall was registered in Mhow urban area.

