Indore Weather Update: Rain Reign Again

Indore: After a week’s gap, heavy rains once again lashed the city on Saturday, sending administration officials on a tizzy. Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials sounded alert of heavy rains with thunders in city and nearby districts on Sunday as well.
The city recorded 44 mm rainfall throughout the day with which the total rainfall of the season reached 888.5 mm (34.5 inches) so far.
Regional Meteorological Department said that the condition will remain for the next couple of days.
Rains which started on Saturday morning with drizzles continued to lash the city throughout intermittently. Citizens woke up to dark clouds and rains in the morning and could not see the sun throughout the day.
Continuous rains with cool breezes pulled the day temperature by three degrees Celsius while made it hard for those having weak immunity as they were already afraid of COVID-19 spread.
“Monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain same for next couple of days. The well marked low pressure area lies over north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move west northwestwards during next 2 days and weaken gradually,” Met official said adding “Under the influence of the above system, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls likely over Madhya Pradesh on August 30.”
Maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius which were 3 degrees Celsius below and 1 degree Celsius above the normal, respectively.
In no time, many city roads were flooded with rainwater, courtesy choked drains.
In some areas, the rainwater entered the houses. However, the situation had hardly eased when another bout of downpour lashed the city turning roads into virtual rivulets once again.
While the supply was disrupted in many areas due to technical snags and falling of trees, the Discom snapped supply in some areas as precautionary measures.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)