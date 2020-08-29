Indore Weather Update: Rain Reign Again

Indore: After a week’s gap, heavy rains once again lashed the city on Saturday, sending administration officials on a tizzy. Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials sounded alert of heavy rains with thunders in city and nearby districts on Sunday as well.

The city recorded 44 mm rainfall throughout the day with which the total rainfall of the season reached 888.5 mm (34.5 inches) so far.

Regional Meteorological Department said that the condition will remain for the next couple of days.

Rains which started on Saturday morning with drizzles continued to lash the city throughout intermittently. Citizens woke up to dark clouds and rains in the morning and could not see the sun throughout the day.

Continuous rains with cool breezes pulled the day temperature by three degrees Celsius while made it hard for those having weak immunity as they were already afraid of COVID-19 spread.