Indore Weather Update: Cloudy weather continues…… Citizens greeted with morning rain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dark clouds hovering over the sky for the last two days finally opened up on Thursday morning and lashed many parts of the city. The ‘Mawtha’ that fell on several parts of the city in the wee hours turned the morning misty, and it remained the same throughout the day.

Though the morning rain failed in pulling down the day temperature by much, there was decrease in the visibility. Visibility dropped to 1500 metres at 6.30 am on Thursday. The officials of the regional meteorological department said that the conditions would remain the same for next two days as the city could witness rainfall on Friday as well.

“The deep depression over East-central Arabian Sea and lay centred over about 7200 km west-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), about 770 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa) and 1400 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to weaken from December 16,” Met officials said.

The day temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees Celsius above normal.

The humidity level was high and the wind speed remained at 10 kilometres. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent, while it was recorded at 76 per cent in the evening.

“Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place and is the reason for the cloudy weather in the city. Indore will witness the same weather conditions on Friday, and the night temperature will start dropping for the next five days.”

Met official