Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Use Udhayanidhi's Picture As Doormat Outside Temple, Crush It With Feet To Express Anger Over His Remarks On 'Sanatan Dharma' (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing a fierce opposition ever since his statement on Sanatan Dharma. A huge protest was staged in Indore on Wednesday, when the workers of Hindu Jagran Manch crushed the photograph of Udhayanidhi as they used it as a doormat of a temple, expressing their anger against him.

The video of this protest surfaced on social media.

The video shows the photograph being placed at the entry of a temple and the workers of Hindu Jagran Manch workers used it as a doormat and crushed it with the feet.

Stalin has hurt our sentiments

District convenor of Hindu Jagran Manch Indore, Kannu Mishra, while opposing Udhayanidhi Stalin, said that he has hurt our sentiments by making controversial statements against Sanatan. That is why we are protesting against him by putting his photo on the steps of the temple.

Instead of subsiding, the uproar that started with the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin is taking on a new color every day. People's anger against Udhayanidhi was already visible in Delhi-UP and Mumbai.

Notably, a few days ago, a video surfaced on social media in which Udhayanidhi Stalin was seen saying that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality. He was comparing Sanatan Dharma with Malaria, Corona and Dengue, saying that just as we do not oppose them but eliminate them, similarly Sanatan should also be eliminated.

