Indore wakes up to a pleasant morning, relief from rising mercury for next 2 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday... thanks to the spell of gusty winds and rains in the wee hours! However, the sun shone as the day advanced.

The night temperature on Wednesday stood at 24.9 degrees Celsius but dropped to 20.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Southerly winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 18 kilometres per hour with dust between 4 am and 5 am.

The puffy clouds that played hide and seek with the sun throughout the day, on Thursday, turned dark in evening and poured in night.

If the weatherman is to be believed, the relief will continue for the next two days as a western disturbance is affecting the conditions due to which the temperature would remain moderate throughout the month.

The day temperature remained below the normal for last four days. The day temperature had increased above 40.2 degrees Celsius on May 21 but it dropped to 37 degrees Celsius on May 25.

“A western disturbance runs as a trough in middle levels. A trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Coastal Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place due to which weather remained cloudy over the western part of the state,” the met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius which five degrees below normal.