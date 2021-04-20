Indore: Virtual case writing workshop at Daly College Business School

Indore

Case studies are essential for managers, as they offer an insight into real-life problems with the ease of transition from classroom to real workplace. Quoting this, IIM Indore alumni Prof Dr Girish Agrawal addressed management students at Daly College Business School in a one-day virtual international case writing workshop ‘Anveshak’.

Agrawal drew participants' attention in writing cases towards myriad non-possibilities that obstruct effective conduct of businesses in different situations.

He enlightened upon how to write a case with a particular motif around which the entire case should revolve, what is a case template as well as commented on effective writing style and gathering background information from primary and secondary sources.

How to explore your area of interest, whether in a company or a protagonist and how to lead a case were insightful points to raise participants' curiosity.

Agrawal highlighted important characteristics of the case writing.

While answering a query he categorically advised one participant from Philippines that the researcher can take a situation to study the same comprehensively for his study purpose. “The case issue is studied intensively i.e., it is studied in minute details and it may extend over a long period of time,” Agrawal said.

He added that for case writing the approach happens to be qualitative and not quantitative. “Mere quantitative information is not collected. Every possible effort is made to collect information concerning all aspects of the case issue,” Agrawal said.

In respect of the case writing researcher should make an effort to know the mutual inter-relationship of causal factors.

He gave tips on KSA i.e. Knowledge, Skills and Attitude which are the core tools to learn from a case.

institutions workshop was convened and coordinated by director DCBS Dr Rinku Joshi along with faculty coordinators Dr Shreshth Chhabra and Dr Ratish Gupta