Indore: VHP to protest selective targetting of Hindu temples by admin, to raise voice against conversion

Indore



Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to resist alleged discrimination of the district administration wherein they are only removing Hindu temples on the alter of development, and also turning a blind eye to the conversions being done by Christian Missionaries.

Milind Parande, national secretary of VHP, said this while interacting with media here on Wednesday. Talking about the road widening being done in the city, Parande said that the Hindu society is being hurt when ancient temples are being removed under the Smart City Act. In this context, he mentioned the case of Ramdwara located at Gorakund square, whose ancient name is Ganeshbagh. Under the MG Road widening project,

this temple is also on the radar of the IMC and the district administration. He said that Ramdwara belongs to the Holkar period and the temple managers have ownership documents that are 238 years old. Some of the other temples on the road to be removed are also very old.



Parande alleged that said that the district administration is only removing the Hindu temples and demanded that illegally constructed mosques should also be removed. If the government fails to take concrete steps, the VHP will launch a fierce agitation.



On the alleged illegal conversion is being done by Christian missionaries in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts, Parande said that more than 70 illegal prayer houses are being run there. Illegal prayer houses are being protected by one SDM there, disregarding the official order of the Jhabua collector. In the days to come, VHP will launch an agitation in this regard.



‘National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanungo has exposed the business of conversion going on in the Christian Missionary Girls Hostel in Raisen district. The chairman of the commission, while inspecting the hostel, found that tribal Hindu girls were brought there and were given books on Christian religion in a bid to influence them into getting converted. VHP opposes such illegal

conversion, he said.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:03 AM IST