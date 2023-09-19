Indore: Variation Found In Sampling Of Business Behaviour Answer Books

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a month after protests by students over poor results of MBA first semester exams, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) found variation in main and sampling results of one subject even as no significant change has been found in sampling of answer books of two other subjects.

Moved by the development, the university has decided to do sampling of 200 more answer books of Business Behaviourwhich saw variation in the results.

Nearly 8,000 out of total 10,200 students either had flunked or got ATKT in first semester exams, results of which were announced about a month ago. Students had staged demonstration on the RNT campus and demanded unconditional re-evaluation of answer books.

They claimed that even BBA topper had flunked along with 20 other meritorious BBA students. The university officers had offered to do sampling in three subjects viz Business Behaviour, Business Environment and Accounts, in which most of the students had failed.

As students again had declined the offer, varsity announced re-evaluation of all answer copies, if sampling showed significant change from main results. After the assurance, students called off the protest. The university randomly chose 100 answer books of each of the three subjects and did sampling.

Exam Controller AsheshTiwari stated that some students’ marks increased by 8 to 10 numbers in Business Environment. ‘As the rule is that the variation is considered significant and marks are changed if there is up to 10 per cent marks difference in initial marks and sampling marks. For that, we have decided to do sampling of 200 more answer books,’ he added.

He stated that no significant change in sampling and original results of Accounts and Continuative Technique subjects was found.

