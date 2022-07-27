Indore: Vairaval train cancelled Patna train diverted

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The operation of two city bound trains was affected due to technical reasons.

According to official information due to the interlocking work at Than station of Ahmedabad division, the operation of train No. 19319 Veraval Indore Express will be cancelled on July 27.

On the other hand, due to doubling work between Akbarpur to Katheri-Gosaiganj train No. 19321 Indore-Patna Express will run via Lucknow-Sultanpur-Zffrabad on July 30.